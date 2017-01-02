Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Centre and State should join hands to promote events like Kochi Muziris Biennale: Vinod Zutshi After visiting the ongoing Kochi Muziris Biennale, Vinod Zutshi, Secretary-Tourism, Government of India said that the art and cultural tourism in India has gained substantially from the success of the Kochi Muziris Biennale (KMB). He advocated close co-ordination between Centre and States to promote such events. “The State and Central governments should put up their hands together to promote events, such as the KMB. Other than the local people and visitors from across the country, there is a tremendous footfall of foreigners to the Biennale, which makes a big impact on the country’s tourism sector,” said Zutshi.



KMB has grown in scope and reach over its three editions, especially drawing overseas visitors to the country, he said. “The more people that get attracted to exhibitions like KMB, the better it is for tourism. Seeing the amazing installations here, I am sure that this edition will attract more art lovers,” he added.



Amidst the stellar artworks at KMB 2016, there is a rare showcase of the story behind Muziris as an ancient seaport in Kerala, with established trade roots with 33 countries around the world dating over 2000 BC. ‘Muziris- A Citadel of Spices’, a collateral exhibition at the ongoing Biennale, attempts to provide a ringside view to the heritage, trade, culture and history of the ancient port and Kerala in general.



The display, divided into 10 sub -segments beginning from 9th century AD and ending in early 18th century AD, is being organised in collaboration with Kerala Tourism's Muziris Project Ltd and is set to run till March 29, 2017, when the Biennale ends.



