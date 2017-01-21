Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Chhattisgarh Tourism to adopt log huts model of construction for tourist lodges across tribal circuit As part of following eco-ethnic concept of tourism, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board (CTB) will be moving from concrete to fully eco-friendly log huts model of construction for their future lodges in tribal circuit. CTB has received INR 100 cr of financial assistance from Central Government under Tribal Circuit development, and will be setting up lodging facilities at 15 destinations right from Jashpur to Chitrakoot. The tourism board has tied up with Hindustan Prefab Limited for procuring and setting up log huts at these destinations.



Speaking to TravelBiz Monitor, Dr Sanjay Singh, General Manager, CTB said that the first project has already started last month and will be completed before March. He said that all the 15 lodges will be completed by the end of this year. Apart from log huts, all the upcoming lodges will be powered by Solar Energy, he added. CTB manages 55 lodges currently and 15 more will be added by end of the year.



Commenting on other tourism related developments in the State, Singh said that the State has identified 50 water bodies for water sports and adventure tourism activities, and out of this five dam sites have already been given to private sector to introduce water sports activities. He said that this ambitious project will transform Chhattisgarh into a hub for water sports and adventure tourism in Central India. Water sports activities are expected to commence at Gangrel, Kodar, Samoda, Tandula, etc., in the next three months time, he said. CTB will set up accommodation and other facilities at these destinations.



