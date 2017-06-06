Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS CKGS opens Algeria Visa Application Centre at six locations in India Cox & Kings Global Services (CKGS), announced the opening of Algeria Visa Application and Information Centres (AVAIC) at six different locations including Mumbai. The other AVAICs are based in Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Indore and Chennai respectively.



The Centres will cater to all categories of visa such as tourist, business, work, family, cultural and press, accepting applications from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.



The Mumbai VAC was inaugurated H.E. Hamza Yahia-Cherif, the Ambassador of Algeria to India in presence of the senior CKGS officials. Speaking on the occasion, Yahia-Cherif said, “We are pleased to appoint CKGS as our representative to manage the Algeria Visa Application centre in India. We want to encourage more and more Indians to consider travelling to Algeria and at the same time provide a seamless experience in applying for visas. These centres will ensure that Indian travellers find a faster and reliable way to obtain visa to visit Algeria.”



Commenting on the new mandate, Venku Murthi, Chief Operating Officer, CKGS, said, “We are happy to know that the Embassy of Algeria has put their trust in our proven expertise. All 6 centres in India will be committed to ensure excellent visa services to applicants who want to travel to Algeria. We are confident, this partnership will make visa processing quicker and easier for travellers.”



The visa application form can be filled online but the applicants would have to visit the AVAIC to submit printout of the duly signed application form along with other required documents and collect them once the visa has been issued. Applicant can also opt for passport return at doorstep through courier service.



