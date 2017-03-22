Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Cleartrip observes 75% mobile share of traffic in previous quarter



Some of the other highlights of the infographic included:



In an overall split - 93% of mobile bookings happen on mobile while the rest through tablets.

The Jio wave created an impact with a notable growth in transactions (from 5% in Q2 to 17% in Q3) on the Jio network.

Cleartrip Local registered an impressive 55% QoQ growth - which means that city-dwellers are looking at spending their leisure time by engaging in things beyond the cliche'.

Cleartrip noticed a city-wise preference for 'Events' vs 'Activities' vs 'Eat Out' on Cleartrip Local. Delhi likes 'Events' while Bangalore inclines towards 'Activities'.

‘Events’ generated maximum traction across Cleartrip Local categories - with a 296% QoQ growth. We've covered a list of the top 5 events.

Travellers became more discerning of the time and mode of hotel payment - 1 in 3 bookings was using the Pay at Hotel option.

The average transaction size was greater by 50% QoQ, despite the fares being higher - There was a clear holiday season wave with 60% increase in transactions.

Demonitisation effect - 165% increase in 3rd party wallet utilisation, though the share of 3rd party wallets in overall transactions is small. Cleartrip released the infographic on Mobile insights on city exploration and traveller behaviour which was witnessed in the previous quarter. According to the infographic, mobile continues to be an important area driving growth at Cleartrip and contributes to a major share of traffic and transactions. In the last quarter the mobile share of traffic was 75% while the mobile share of transactions was 40%.Some of the other highlights of the infographic included: Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter