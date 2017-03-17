Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Cox & Kings unveils Enable Travel, one stop shop for barrier-free travel Cox & Kings announced the launch of its digital travel start-up, Enable Travel, an accessible holiday specialist portal focusing the travel needs of the specially-abled at Shangri-la New Delhi yesterday.



Speaking at the press event, the Enable Travel’s panel of experts comprising Rustom Irani (wheelchair), Divyanshu Ganatra (vision), Shama Noorani (wheelchair), Prabal Malaker (wheelchair) and Dr. Alim Chandani (hearing) highlighted that it is a unique product curated by and for the specially-abled.



Karan Anand, Head-Relationships, Cox & Kings said, “It is a heartfelt venture with competitive pricing. We plan to roll out a massive marketing and promotional campaign for spreading awareness. The start-up is present across 17 Indian cities and it will witness a phase wise expansion with time.”



Debolin Sen, Head, Enable Travel added that the specially-abled segment constitutes 200-250 million of Indian population. It is an untapped market space and with the credible services offered by Enable Travel, they are initially focusing on travel for blind, deaf, wheelchair and speech impaired people.



Sen outlined that on the macro level the government is ramping up facilities to boost barrier free travel. With this new venture, we have also invested in equipments which enhance travel and offers unexplored experiences for the specially-abled. Specially trained manpower such as caregivers, sign language interpreters, expert guides and escorts have also been recruited for the same.

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter