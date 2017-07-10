 
Monday, 10 July, 2017, 18 : 00 PM [IST]

Deccan Odyssey unveils its Early Bird offer
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Deccan Odyssey, a special luxury train by Indian Railways, has unveiled its Early Bird offer for journeys starting October 2017. For the bookings made before July 31, one will avail seven nights at the cost of five nights only. A person has to pay INR 4,37,500 per couple per journey instead of INR 6,12,500 per couple per journey in a Deluxe cabin.

The Deccan Odyssey comprises 21 royal coaches. 12 of these contain the guest cabins that are spacious and equipped with every modern amenity. There are two restaurants in the train, 'Waavar' & 'Utsav', centrally located. The royal train also provides 24*7 Wi-Fi connectivity, gym, beauty salon, paramedics, a bar, cell phones and LCD TVs in every cabin.

The Deccan Odyssey provides following itineraries:
  • Maharashtra Splendour: Mumbai – Nashik – Aurangabad – Ajanta – Kolhapur – Goa – Sindhudurg – Mumbai
  • Hidden Treasures of Gujarat: Mumbai – Vadodara – Palitana – Sasan Gir – Little Rann of Kutch – Modhera – Patan – Nashik – Mumbai
  • Jewels of the Deccan: Mumbai – Bijapur – Aihole - Pattadakal – Hampi –Hyderabad – Aurangabad – Ajanta – Mumbai
  • Maharashtra Wild trail: Mumbai – Aurangabad – Pench (Ramtek) – Tadoba – Ajanta – Nashik – Mumbai
 
