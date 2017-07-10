Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Deccan Odyssey unveils its Early Bird offer



The Deccan Odyssey comprises 21 royal coaches. 12 of these contain the guest cabins that are spacious and equipped with every modern amenity. There are two restaurants in the train, 'Waavar' & 'Utsav', centrally located. The royal train also provides 24*7 Wi-Fi connectivity, gym, beauty salon, paramedics, a bar, cell phones and LCD TVs in every cabin.



The Deccan Odyssey provides following itineraries:

Maharashtra Splendour: Mumbai – Nashik – Aurangabad – Ajanta – Kolhapur – Goa – Sindhudurg – Mumbai

Hidden Treasures of Gujarat: Mumbai – Vadodara – Palitana – Sasan Gir – Little Rann of Kutch – Modhera – Patan – Nashik – Mumbai

Jewels of the Deccan: Mumbai – Bijapur – Aihole - Pattadakal – Hampi –Hyderabad – Aurangabad – Ajanta – Mumbai

Maharashtra Wild trail: Mumbai – Aurangabad – Pench (Ramtek) – Tadoba – Ajanta – Nashik – Mumbai

Deccan Odyssey, a special luxury train by Indian Railways, has unveiled its Early Bird offer for journeys starting October 2017. For the bookings made before July 31, one will avail seven nights at the cost of five nights only. A person has to pay INR 4,37,500 per couple per journey instead of INR 6,12,500 per couple per journey in a Deluxe cabin.



