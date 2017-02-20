Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Delhi celebrates the spirit of Heritage Motoring at 21 Gun International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show 2017 Each year, the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust is honoured to host premium vintage car event, the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show, and this year also, the 7th edition of the event was inaugurated amongst renowned national and international car aficionados & connoisseurs of culture, art & history by the Chief Guest, Vinod Zutshi, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India at India Gate.



100s’ of rare marques were at display along with a grand celebration with dances, arts and culture that made the 7th edition of The 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show, a timeless experience. The event welcomed thousands of visitors from around the globe and many eminent guests, royal families and renowned personalities at the India Gate Grounds (August Kranti Park), New Delhi.



“Every year, as a tribute to the golden era of the automotive industry, we organise this International Vintage Car Rally & Concours Show & this year we have received immense support from National & International Tourism Boards & the Ministry of Tourism,” said Madan Mohan, Founder & MD, 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Managing Trust.



International beauties like the 1912 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, 1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and many more saloons and convertibles, from the imperial houses of Rolls Royce, Stutz, Buick, Ford, Chevrolet, Austin Martin and Bentley, like the 1922 Moon, 1927 Lanchester and 1933 Cadillac V12 7 Passenger Limousine, fully restored and in excellent mechanical & cosmetic condition were the center of attraction at the show field.



Vintage & classic cars from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Tamil Naidu, Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra and various other parts of the country were present at the 21 Gun Salute International Vintage Car rally & Concours Show, 2017.



Elegant classical dance performances like Kathak, Kathakali, Bharatnatyam, Odissi & other distinct cultural performances from across the country like Ghoomar folk dance of Rajasthan, Banchari dance of Haryana State, Nagaland folk dance performance, Uttrakhand folk dance performance and many other cultural & classical performances were a sheer delight to watch.



Nitin Dossa, President, Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) was also present at the show. A collector at heart, the man has a pronounced taste for vintage & classic cars. Dossa along with other VCCCI club members participated with 30 Cars at the Concours Show.



The first day of the event incorporated a full day of colorful cultural fest, representing India's pride, glory & cultural elegance, along with an exclusive display of vintage & classic cars at the historic India Gate. An impressive fleet of more than 100, handpicked masterpieces of the bygone era, the exclusive 'Maharaja' cars and the magnificent display of rich heritage of India through various cultural performances, enthralled the spectators.



