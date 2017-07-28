Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Delhi Tourism commences 3-day long Teej & Rakhi Festival at Dilli Haat, Pitampura With the onset of the monsoon season starts the onset of festivals celebrating the spirit of brotherhood and happiness. Keeping the festive spirits high and with an aim to promote the feeling of communal harmony within the hearts of local masses, Delhi Tourism is back with its Annual Teej and Rakhi Festival - 2017, to be held at Dilli Haat, Pitampura starting today until July 30, 2017 from 11:00 am to 9:30 pm.



The three-day long festive extravaganza will hold the stalls displaying the artificial jewellery, handicrafts and handloom products, all-time famous mouth-watering delicacies from Old Delhi along with Teej Rakhi Bazaar, one of its kinds shopping flee market offering the visitors with a variety of colorful Rakhis and traditional decorative items, etc.



Along with this, the fiesta will hold cultural performances by the artists from Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan & Punjabi Academy, Government of Delhi on every evening.

