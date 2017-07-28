Delhi Tourism commences 3-day long Teej & Rakhi Festival at Dilli Haat, Pitampura

With the onset of the monsoon season starts the
onset of festivals celebrating the spirit of brotherhood and happiness.
Keeping the festive spirits high and with an aim to promote the feeling
of communal harmony within the hearts of local masses, Delhi Tourism is
back with its Annual Teej and Rakhi Festival - 2017, to be held at Dilli
Haat, Pitampura starting today until July 30, 2017 from 11:00 am to
9:30 pm.
The three-day long festive extravaganza will hold the stalls
displaying the artificial jewellery, handicrafts and handloom products,
all-time famous mouth-watering delicacies from Old Delhi along with Teej
Rakhi Bazaar, one of its kinds shopping flee market offering the
visitors with a variety of colorful Rakhis and traditional decorative
items, etc.
Along with this, the fiesta will hold cultural
performances by the artists from Department of Tourism, Government of
Rajasthan & Punjabi Academy, Government of Delhi on every evening.