Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Delhi Tourism hosts Battle of Bands at Garden of Five Senses Delhi Tourism, as part of its initiative to reinforce the tourism industry in the capital, organised ‘Battle of Bands’ in association with Kalindi College at Garden of Five Senses. This two day musical extravaganza featured 20 shortlisted bands from various colleges of Delhi University, Indraprastha University, Amity University, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Gautam Buddha University, MDU Rohtak along with other prominent who performed and competed to win the most sought after title the ‘Battle of Bands’.



It was complemented with a food festival with a blend of best culinary diversity of India, through exquisite food stalls was open for all visitors to entice their taste buds. This food festival provided visitors with the various flavours of spring by serving different cuisines and delicacies, which are specially prepared during the onset of spring. A flea market was also a good attraction for the curious.



This event was judged by eminent personalities from the music world. The first prize was a cash prize of INR 20,000, the second prize of INR 10,000 and the third prize of INR 5,000 along with recording deals and photo shoots. The winners will be given an opportunity to perform in the upcoming 30th Garden Tourism Festival of Delhi Tourism to be held at Garden of Five Senses.



The second day of this musical extravaganza witnessed a huge footfall and endowed a mystical experience to visitors through breathe-taking musical performances and enticed the taste buds of the food-lovers. Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



