INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Delhi Tourism kickstarts the maiden edition of Greeshm Utsav Delhi Tourism, as part of its initiative to promote tourism in Delhi is organising 'Greeshm Utsav-2017' in association with the Delhi Kalyan Samiti under the aegis of the Delhi Government at Dilli Haat Pitampura; Dilli Haat Janakpuri; Dilli Haat INA; Garden of Five Senses and Haritima Tourist Complex in Kanganheri, from May 19 – June 18, 2017.



This summer extravaganza will include several performances by various renowned artists from all over the country and will also host a series of cultural activities. The event will witness several popular mainstream artists like Surender Sharma, Rajiv Thakur, Qawalli veterans Nizami Brothers, Javed Ali, Dilbagh Singh, DJ Nakul, Dj Aamish, Harsimran Uppal, Chintan Rajput, Purva Mantri, Jitesh Chawla and bands like Zephyr and Nasya.



The Utsav will also be focusing upon promoting many engaging and interesting activities like Hasya Kavi Samelan, career counseling, seminars on women safety, mobile photography classes, RJ classes, Pottery classes, Origami classes, Card making classes, paintings and quelling classes with some competitions like Mrs. Ghreeshm-2017, western dance competition along with daily lucky draws facilitated with exciting prizes to the winners.



The festival will also offer an opulence of the choicest of mouth-watering delicacies and refreshing summer drinks with an aim to showcase the vividness of culinary art through exquisite food stalls and providing them with amazing shopping options and the world’s largest operating cooler with a lot more fun to experience.



Greeshm Utsav-2017 will be a complete package of interesting, enthralling and refreshing activities all throughout the month which will definitely leave the visitors spell-bounded. The festival will be a great experience for music and travel geeks, who love to explore these horizons.



