Delhi Tourism partners with BookMyShow

In order to promote tourism in the capital city,
Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd. (DTTDC)
has entered into an agreement with BookMyShow for an online ticketing
platform on Pilot Project basis.
In this maiden collaboration,
DTTDC through BookMyShow will offer online ticketing for major tourist
attractions which include all Dilli Haats - INA, Janakpuri and
Pitampura, The Garden of Five Senses, Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial and the
Delhi Hop On Hop Off shuttles (HO-HO), and all other entry tickets/
events and paid shows, etc.
In addition, the registration, entry
and other ticketing details of all events being organized by Delhi
Tourism in the State will be posted on the BookMyShow platform. Kapil
Mishra, Minister of Tourism, Govt. of Delhi announced this partnership
at a press conference in Media Center, Delhi Secretariat yesterday.
He
said that Delhi Tourism has taken the lead in giving the Tourism sector
a digital push, through this partnership between DTTDC - BookMyShow on
Pilot project basis. The objective behind this association is to help
promote tourism in the state. Tourist attractions that will be made
available for booking online and Promotion of Delhi Tourism events will
be done through this project to add more convenience to the National and
International Tourist, besides Delhiites.
“With increased smartphone and internet penetration, the
convenience associated with online ticketing can be definitely leveraged
across different sectors today. Tourism is centered around providing
great experience and we are confident with this pilot project DTTDC will
be able to add tremendous value through its offering.”
Kumar
Razdan, Country Head, BookMyShow said, “As we pave our way into online
tourism ticketing in India, we are thrilled to partner with DTTDC. Delhi
is a city of monuments, historical sites and is rich in heritage. With
this initiative, we aim to make the DTTDC attractions more tourist
friendly, in turn maximising footfalls.”