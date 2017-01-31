Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Delhi Tourism partners with BookMyShow In order to promote tourism in the capital city, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation Ltd. (DTTDC) has entered into an agreement with BookMyShow for an online ticketing platform on Pilot Project basis.



In this maiden collaboration, DTTDC through BookMyShow will offer online ticketing for major tourist attractions which include all Dilli Haats - INA, Janakpuri and Pitampura, The Garden of Five Senses, Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial and the Delhi Hop On Hop Off shuttles (HO-HO), and all other entry tickets/ events and paid shows, etc.



In addition, the registration, entry and other ticketing details of all events being organized by Delhi Tourism in the State will be posted on the BookMyShow platform. Kapil Mishra, Minister of Tourism, Govt. of Delhi announced this partnership at a press conference in Media Center, Delhi Secretariat yesterday.



He said that Delhi Tourism has taken the lead in giving the Tourism sector a digital push, through this partnership between DTTDC - BookMyShow on Pilot project basis. The objective behind this association is to help promote tourism in the state. Tourist attractions that will be made available for booking online and Promotion of Delhi Tourism events will be done through this project to add more convenience to the National and International Tourist, besides Delhiites.



“With increased smartphone and internet penetration, the convenience associated with online ticketing can be definitely leveraged across different sectors today. Tourism is centered around providing great experience and we are confident with this pilot project DTTDC will be able to add tremendous value through its offering.”



Kumar Razdan, Country Head, BookMyShow said, "As we pave our way into online tourism ticketing in India, we are thrilled to partner with DTTDC. Delhi is a city of monuments, historical sites and is rich in heritage. With this initiative, we aim to make the DTTDC attractions more tourist friendly, in turn maximising footfalls."



