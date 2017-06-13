Delhi Tourism’s Greeshm Utsav concludes at Dilli Haat, INA

Delhiites together with their families enjoyed the
weekend at Dilli Haat - INA, where Delhi Tourism hosted its Greeshm
Utsav from June 9-11.
It was a weekend with real fun and frolic
for the Delhiites as they indulged into creative activities along with
getting their senses revived up with the majestic Qawwali recital
performance by the renowned Nizami Brothers on the closing ceremony of
three days long Greeshm Utsav held at Dilli Haat, I.N.A.
Being one of the favorite hang-outs and the shopping
destinations by providing the people of all age groups with an opulence
of options to go shopping, eat varied delicacies and spend quality time
with their family members and friends under its vibrant location; Dilli
Haat, I.N.A. saw an unexpected number of over 20000 footfall by the
Delhiites in the gala event.
Young children happily participated in Pottery Class, learnt how
to do Fabric Paintings; learnt how to be fit in the recent times of
increasing hard workloads through Yoga Sessions and prepared themselves
to help the women caught up in any difficult situations by learning the
various safety tips in Women Safety Session.
The closing ceremony of the month-long cultural extravaganza
being organized by Delhi Tourism in association with Govt. of Delhi will
be held at Haritima Tourist Complex, Kanganheri; an Eco-Tourism Complex
developed by Delhi Tourism, in South - West of Delhi, which will
include the activities such as - Rain Dance along with performances by
the celebrated artists D.J. Gauri on June 17 and Javed Ali on June 18,
respectively.