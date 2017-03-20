 
Monday, 20 March, 2017, 21 : 00 PM [IST]

Delhi Tourism’s Sudhir Sobti honoured by Public Relations Council of India
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Recognition his services in the field of public relations and communication for over last two decades, Sudhir Sobti, Chief Manager (PR & Publicity), Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Govt. of Delhi, was conferred the prestigious Hall of Fame Award during the 11th Global Communication Conclave held in Bengaluru, Karnataka organised by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

The PRCI is a national-level registered body of professionals in the field of Public Relations, Communications, Advertising and allied fields. It has a membership of over 2,000, and has over 26 Chapters across India plus one in Dubai as well. Plans are afoot to launch two new chapters overseas, one each in Sri Lanka and Melbourne.
 
