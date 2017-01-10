Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS ‘Destination Britain India’ event to commence from tomorrow in Pune VisitBritain is hosting its first tourism mission to India in three years this week in Pune. More than 25 suppliers from the UK are set to showcase Britain as a popular destination to Indian buyers at the ‘Destination Britain India’ event. The event is scheduled to take place from January 11 to 13, 2017. More than 1,000 business appointments will take place during the three-day trade show, giving more than 75 buyers from 9 cities across India the chance to see the latest tourism products and services from across the UK.



Sumathi Ramanathan, Director Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA), VisitBritain, said, “With Britain offering great value for Indian visitors right now this is an ideal time to be getting our quality tourism products and services in front of Indian buyers. By showcasing the very best of Destination Britain we can inspire more visitors from India to book a trip to come and explore our nations and regions.”



As well as doing business with top travel buyers in India, delegates at this year’s event will boost their knowledge of Britain as a tourism destination through attending seminars by VisitBritain, Visit Scotland, Visit Birmingham and UK Visa & Immigration as well as evening networking events.



India is one of Britain's most important growth markets for inbound tourism. In 2015, there was a record 422,000 inbound visits from India to the UK, an increase of 8% on 2014 and the third successive year of growth. This continues a long-term trend which has seen visits from India increase by 55% in the 10 years since 2005, with spending levels almost doubling.





