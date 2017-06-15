Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Deyor Camp welcomes 36,000 guests in FY2016 On an expansion spree in South East Asia Gurugram-based camping chain Deyor Camps has recorded over 36,000 guests last year with around 5% of the volume consisting of foreigners. Started in 2016, the company has over 600 alternative accommodation sites and approximately 1,000 adventure activity options spread across 70 locations in India.



In 2016, Deyor Camps collaborated with Travel Boutique Online (TBO), an Indian B2B travel portal, to sell packages for its adventure sites and has partnered up with OTAs like MakeMyTrip to sell a certain portion of its inventories. Chirag Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Deyor Camps, said, “We are the largest sellers in India when it comes to B2B adventure travel space. After collaboration with TBO, we have received good turnout of travellers and hope to continue with the momentum in the future. Adventure tourism in India is popular yet not so popular. We offer over 1,000 hardcore adventure activities like river rafting, scuba diving, paragliding, etc., with alternative accommodation like tents, mud cottages, tree houses, house boats, caravans and cabanas. We want people to book through us get assured safety and plethora of adventure activities.”



Gupta exclaimed that taking in to consideration the efforts undertaken on the promotion and partnership with TBO, Deyor Camps predicts a minimum five times growth by the end of this financial year.



Moreover, Deyor Camps started its overseas operations with Nepal and Bhutan last year. It is now on an expansion spree in South East Asia, and plans to include East Africa and South Africa by 2018.



Talking about the preferred adventure destinations, Gupta said, “For us, Nepal, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have been the most popular destinations for adventure travel. North East India also has tremendous opportunities when it comes to adventure travel. Rather than expansion, Deyor Camps is now focused on consolidation especially in the North East states and other not so popular adventure destinations of India.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter