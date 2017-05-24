Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Dr. Mahesh Sharma inaugurates ‘Return of the three stone Sculptures from Australia to India’ exhibition Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (I/C) for Culture and Tourism, Government of India (GoI), inaugurated an exhibition “Return of the Three Stone Sculptures from Australia to India” in National Museum, Janpath New Delhi. The exhibition was organised to mark the safe return of three stone sculptures (Seated Buddha, Worshippers of Buddha, Goddess Pratyangira) from Australia to India. These sculptures were purchased by National Gallery of Australia from the Nancy Wiener, New York in 2007 and Art of the Past, New York, 2005.



Dr. Sharma attended a special event at National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in Canberra, Australia in which Senator Mitch Fifield formally handed over three ancient artefacts stolen and smuggled out of India and inadvertently acquired by National Gallery of Australia.



The Minister released a book entitled ‘War Paintings of The Irresistible Jat King Surajmal’ by Dr Satya Vrata Tripathi and also launched an ‘App on Swachchta Abhiyan’.



N.K. Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, GoI, B.R. Mani, Director General of National Museum and senior officers of the Ministry were present on the occasion.



(Source: PIB)





Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter