Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS DreamFolks partners with DragonPass to take its travel services on a global scale Launches dual branded membership card & mobile application DreamFolks, one of the leading travel and airport lounge services providers in India, has entered into an exclusive partnership with DragonPass, a global service provider in the same domain, for offering seamless access to airport services to Indian travellers in more than 120 airports, globally. Through this partnership, DragonPass members will get access to DreamFolks services in 40 airport locations in India. The two companies launched dual branded membership card and mobile application of the memberships at an event here yesterday.



Speaking at the partnership announcement, Anurag Prakash Lal, CEO, DreamFolks, said that through this partnership DreamFolks will be able to offer a bouquet of travel-related services, besides their flagship ‘Lounge Access’ programme for the customers. These services include include meet & assist, wellness, dining and airport retail/shopping experiences. The DragonFolks members will be entitled to enjoy these services in over 950 airport lounges in 120 countries.



Pal also announced that DreamFolks will be moving from a B2B model to a more B2C model of business with this tie up. He said that the company hopes to grow its footfall to 2.5 million from the current one million in the next one year.



Liberatha Kallat, MD, DreamFolks said that since its inception in 2011, the company’s services have been confined to Indian airports and from now onwards they will be able to expand their services to Indian customers travelling to 120 countries.



Sharing details of the transformation into a B2C business, Kallat said that so far DreamFolks have been working closely with financial partners like banks and credit card companies like VISA, Mastercard, American Express, etc. as a backend support managing their airport lounge programmee. By moving towards a B2C platform, the company will come into the forefront by co-branding with these financial partners. While the roll out of co-branded credit card products with financial partners will happen soon, independent cards with dual branding of DreamFolks and DragonPass will take another six months, she said.



As part of enhancing its customer base, DreamFolks will also start working with and linking up with loyalty cards of other segments of the industry like hospitality, automobiles, etc. going forward, Kallat said.



Mark Koch, CEO, DragonPass was also present on the occasion.



