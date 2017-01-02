Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Drop in tourism to Kodaikanal due to demonetisation As per a TOI report by Devanathan Veerappan, the tourism industry in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu is reeling under the onslaught of demonetisation with the fall in number of tourists affecting almost every section ranging from the tour guide to hotelier.



Representatives of the tourism and allied industries say they are yet to recover from the shocking announcement on November 8 demonetising high-value currency notes. Kodaikanal, located in Dindigul district and hardly 120 kms away from Madurai city, is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the state. Nestled at 2,000 metres above sea level, it attracts visitors not only from the state but also from other parts of country and outside. Foreign tourists often prefer to stay at the periphery of the hill station.



According to Uma Devi, Kodaikanal Tourism Officer, more than 10,000 tourists visit the hill station during peak season while the number comes down to a couple of thousands in lean season. However, more than 5,000 tourists make it to the station every weekend irrespective of the season. Kodaikanal would be very busy during April and May. Similarly, tourism activity picks up again between mid-December and mid-January due to Christmas, New Year and Pongal holidays.



According to A R Srinath, VP, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resorts Owners Association (KHROA), hotel occupancy has come down by 40 per cent. Industry at present was lull mostly due to demonetisation. "However, there is slight improvement now and we hope the situation will improve in the days to come. We are hopefully waiting for the season to pick up for the upcoming festival holidays," he said. (Source: TOI)



