Ezeego1 unveils new franchise outlet in Surat Ezeego1 launched a new franchise store in Surat, Gujarat, with an aim to grow its presence and cater to the increasing travel demand from travellers in Surat. Managed by Sweetu M Shah, the outlet will act as a one-stop-shop for all travel needs and provide services like flight tickets, hotel accommodation, car rentals, holiday packages, rail, cruise, bus, sightseeing, visa and insurance, both online and offline.



Commenting on this, Neelu Singh, CEO & Director, Ezeego1, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of our franchisee owned and operated in Surat, an important source market for several destinations. Rising disposable income and growing travel aspirations have increased the travel appetite of people in Tier-II and Tier-III markets. Considering that a large number of travellers contributing to the domestic and international travel market are from Gujarat, there is immense opportunity to tap and gain a stronghold in this market. We also plan to expand our franchise network to other cities in West India, for deeper market penetration.”



Ezeego1 will provide the franchisee with an active marketing, technical and store development support. The marketing activity will include print and radio advertising, attractive and preferential commercials. Store development support will include store designing to reinforce the brand’s look and feel. Training and technical support will be provided to all franchisee staff to effectively address the changing technology and enhance customer interface.



Travellers can choose from a wide variety of group tour summer packages to domestic destinations like Ladakh, Andaman, Sikkim, Himachal, Goa and Kashmir and International destinations like Europe, South Africa, Dubai, Thailand, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Singapore, amongst others. The store will also offer only veg tours for travellers who have a vegetarian or Jain food preference.



