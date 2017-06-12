Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS FCTG, Australia opens first Flight Shop store in Surat Flight Shop, the leisure brand of Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), Australia, in India, opened its first retail store in Surat and second franchise outlet, after Hyderabad. With the launch of this store, FCTG, Australia now has 17 operational Flight Shop stores across India. The new Flight Shop store in Surat, aims at redefining travel experience from the region by focusing on both tailor-made vacations and group holidays catering to different kinds of travellers in the city.



Spread over 1100 sq. ft., the Flight Shop outlet in Surat aims at catering to the needs of up market urban consumers - families, business travellers, honeymoon couples and groups of travellers. The new retail outlet will offer travellers Flight Shop’s range of products and services - Domestic and International Flights, Customised and Group Holidays, Hotels, Car Transfers, Visa, Cruise holidays, Honeymoon holidays, Adventure holidays and more.



According to an Ernst & Young India study titled ‘India’s Growth Paradigm: How markets beyond metros have transformed’, Surat is projected to have household income of INR 80,000 crore and real GDP growth of 10.3% by 2020. The eighth largest city and the ninth largest urban agglomeration in India, Surat is a high-potential market that contributes to a large chunk of the travel traffic in India, across outbound, inbound and domestic sectors.



Commenting on the launch, Shravan Gupta, Executive Director - Leisure Businesses, FCM Travel Solutions India (the Indian arm of Flight Centre Travel Group, Australia) said, “We are delighted to launch our first Flight Shop store in Surat- the economical capital of Gujarat. Over the last few years, Surat has grown to become one of the fastest developing cities in the country with constantly rising travel demands of two to three trips in a year per household. As an affluent market driven by diamond and textile merchants, Surat is one of the highest contributors to the GDP amongst other emerging metros such as – Jaipur, Vishakhapatnam and Lucknow.”



FCTG, Australia plans to open 50 more Flight Shop stores across the country in the next two to three years.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter