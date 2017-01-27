Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Govardhan Eco Village receives the UNWTO award Govardhan Eco Village (GEV), an ISKCON project which is a premium MahaBhraman status certified by Maharashtra tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) recently received the UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation) award for Excellence and Innovation in Tourism. Commenting on the occasion Gauranga Das, Director, GEV said, “It’s our honour and privilege to receive this award on behalf of land of India and we would like to express our gratitude to UNWTO for giving us this opportunity to share the message of sustainability on larger scale especially in this year which is celebrated as the year of Sustainable Tourism.”



GEV highlights the importance of spiritual ecology and to discover, practice spiritual and eco-friendly principles. The 28-day residential programme at GEV is planned to enable one not only to learn and teach yoga, but also to learn healthy eating, taking care of body, meditation practices from the bhakti tradition and generally making yoga part of one’s lifestyle.



GEV also announced the launch of Govardhan School of Yoga at an event in Mumbai where Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Valsa Nair Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary - Tourism & Culture, Government of Maharashtra and Dr. K.H Govinda Raj, MD, MTDC were also present.



Singh stated, “GEV is doing a commendable work by providing sustainable livelihoods and shaping global tourism through innovative initiatives. Looking at the NGO’s contribution and efforts, we are honoured and happy to see GEV receive this prestigious award by UNWTO. The concept of Yoga has the potential to draw in a significant number of travellers and the launch of Govardhan School of Yoga is an immense opportunity for boosting the yoga tourism in the state.”



Rai said, “GEV is the only destination in Asia to be awarded by UNWTO this year. As more people embrace overall healthier lifestyles at home, we are seeing those behaviours translate and be integrated into their travel and vacation habits. This initiative will attract tourists from all across the world.”

Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter