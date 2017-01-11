Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS India records 56.6% growth in foreign tourists arrivals on e-tourist visa A total of 1,62,250 foreign tourists arrived in India in December 2016 on e-tourist visa as compared to 1,03,617 during December 2015 registering a growth of 56.6%. UK (22.4%) continues to occupy top slot followed by USA (16.4%) and Russian Fed (7.7%) amongst countries availing e-tourist visa facility during December 2016.



The facility of e-visa has been made available by the Government of India to the citizens of 161 countries, arriving at 16 International Airports in India. The number of e-tourist visa availed by foreign tourists visiting India during December 2016 has registered a substantial growth rate over the corresponding month of 2015.



During January to December 2016, a total of 10,79,696 tourist arrived on e-tourist visa as compared to 4,45,300 during January-December 2015, registering a growth of 142.5%. This high growth may be attributed to introduction of e-Tourist Visa for 161 countries as against the earlier coverage of 113 countries.



The percentage shares of top 10 source countries availing e-tourist visa facilities during December, 2016 were: UK (22.4%), USA (16.4%), Russian Fed (7.7%), China (5.3%), Australia (4.6%), France (4.1%), Germany (4.0%), South Africa (3.7%), Canada (3.7%) and Republic of Korea (2.0%).



The percentage shares of top 10 ports in tourist arrivals on e-tourist visa during December, 2016 were: New Delhi Airport (36.6%), Mumbai Airport (23.1%), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (13.6%), Chennai Airport (6.0%), Bengaluru Airport (5.1%),Kochi Airport (4.7%), Kolkata Airport (2.5%), Hyderabad Airport (2.4%), Trivandrum Airport (1.9%) and Ahmadabad Airport (1.7%).





