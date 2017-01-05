Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS India’s first 4D museum to be launched in Bhuj, Gujarat As a part of its CSR activity, Ashapura Group will launch India’s first 4D museum in Bhuj, Gujurat built exclusively on Indian Freedom Struggle. The museum comprises of 400 lights, video mapping, state of art, integrated audio system to create real life experience providing an immersive environment, where one can actually feel the action.



There are 18 episodes featuring India’s freedom struggle out of which some of the significant episodes would be the Jallian Wala Bagh massacre, Salt Satyagraha, The martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Quit India Movement and so on.



Planned to be launch by January end this year, it will also also be promoted as a great destination for foreigners who will overview the freedom struggle and learn the insight of the Indian struggle freedom.





