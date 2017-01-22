Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Iskcon Village wins UN award for eco tourism As per the PTI report, Iskcon’s Govardhan Eco Village at Wada taluka in Thane district in Maharashtra has been conferred the United Nation’s (UN) award for taking innovative measures of ‘sustainable tourism’ in the country. This is for the first time that India has won such recognition from the UN in the NGO sector, an Iskcon release said on Friday.



The award was presented at the annual United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Tourism at Madrid in Spain on Thursday. Gauranga Das, Director, Govardhan Eco Village, said, “In its biggest international recognition to date, Govardhan Eco Village won the UNWTO Award for Innovation in the category of non-governmental organisations, the highest honour given to an NGO for shaping global tourism through sustainable innovative initiatives.”



H.H. Radhanath Swami Maharaj, Founder, Govardhan Eco Village, said the award is for its initiative of eco-tourism as a catalyst for rural development.



