Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS J&K Tourism promotes Amarnath Yatra; trade highlights unavailability of heli rides The Department of Tourism Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) recently held a meet with the travel trade in Delhi and Mumbai to promote Amarnath Yatra 2017 and pilgrim tourism . The yatra scheduled from June 29 to August 7, 2017 hasn’t received the expected response from the travel trade. Highlighting the challenges, Rajat Sawhney, Vice President, ADTOI raised the issue of booking heli rides to the shrine.



“Most of the travellers want to opt for the heli ride, but they are never available. There are merely 250 seats and in case of unavailability, most of the travellers aren’t able to make it to the holy shrine. If the number of seats are increased realising the demand and the booking is made available to the tour operators, the footfall is bound to double,” he stressed.



Talking exclusively to TravelBiz Monitor, Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, Tourism Federation of Jammu, said, “Heli rides are operated under certain norms. Even the Amarnathji Shrine Board wants the capacity of heli rides to be increased. However, it is the prerogative of DGCA to suggest the revision. Unless more operators are allowed, the capacity cannot be stretched.”



He confirmed that over the years the pilgrim travellers to Amarnathi Yatra have declined from 8 lakh to 4 lakh (2016 figure). “We are hopeful that this year there will be an increase in travellers over the previous year. This time advance registrations have already crossed 2 lakh,” he said.



For the yatra, three helpline numbers will be operational 24*7 by the J&K Tourism, Amarnathji Shrine Board and the local Police. Roads have been widened for smooth passage and medical facilities, proper sanitation and lighting arrangements has been ensured.



He also lamented saying that the destination of J&K needs no promotion for tourism yet many a time the regular flow of tourists is reducing. “Misconceptions are still doing the rounds. The neighbours aren’t so friendly but we can’t change them. Unfortunate incidents which happen near border area receive wide coverage in media and in turn the tourist places record drastic downfall. It must be noted that the prime tourist destinations are protected with enough security forces. We need the support of stakeholders to dispel such doubts,” he averred.



Among the other developments in Jammu, the adventure sport of rafting (round the year) has been launched on the River Chenab in Akhnoor and Reasi. Water sports would also be commenced on the Ranjit Sagar Lake in three to four months, said Gupta.



