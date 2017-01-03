Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Kerala featured in ABTA’s 12 ‘Destinations to Watch’ for 2017 Kerala has been pegged as a ‘Destination to Watch’ in 2017 by the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), UK’s largest body of travel agents and tour operators. Kerala is the only Indian entry in the list of 12 tourist hotspots brought out by ABTA.



The list, featured in ABTA’s ‘Travel Trends Report 2017’, has Kerala in the eighth spot – higher than premier destinations like the USA, Sardinia, South Africa and Vietnam. The rankings consist of locations that are expected to capture travellers’ imaginations over the next year.



“Kerala is known around the world for its authentic tourism products, a commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism practices and for providing diverse experiences to travellers. This latest recognition of Kerala’s stature as a must-visit destination is a matter of pride for us and bodes well for the year ahead,” said, Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Tourism, Government of Kerala.



“Making the list signifies an excellent start to the year and will add momentum to our ongoing efforts to promote and showcase Kerala around the world. This is especially important in the UK, which is our primary source market for tourists,” said Dr Venu V, Principal Secretary - Tourism, Government of India.



Kerala received 1,66,792 tourists from the UK in 2015, which accounted for a 17.06% share of the total foreign tourist arrivals to the state. The predictive ranking by ABTA, whose members reportedly sell GBP 32 billion worth of holidays and other travel arrangements every year, suggests the outlook for the state will remain bright.



“Kerala’s prominent ranking in the ABTA list suggests that the trend of higher tourist footfalls from the UK to continue this year. It is a hugely significant endorsement – not only of the state’s capacity to attract and cater to a wide range of travellers, but also the innovative campaigns and marketing initiatives that have helped position ‘God’s Own Country’ on the world tourism map,” said U.V. Jose, Director - Tourism, Government of Kerala.



The list also features Anadalucia, the Azores islands, Bermuda, Chile, Croatia and Denmark.



