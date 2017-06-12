Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Kerala targets 50% increase in foreign arrivals by 2021 The Kerala government is looking for doubling the number of domestic tourists and is targeting an increase of 50% in foreign arrivals by 2021, told Kadakampally Surendran, Minister of Tourism, Government of Kerala. He said that digital platforms are the key to achieve this aim.



Surendran inaugurated the second edition of International Conference on Tourism Technology (ICTT) in Kochi. ICTT is one of its kind conference organised by Kerala Tourism and Association of Tourism Trade Organisation (ATTOI) which features eminent speakers from varied backgrounds for sharing insights on how to make use of technology to brand, market and sell tourism products and services.



“Year after year, we see a constant growth in the number of tourists we host. Hence the industry needs to evolve in accordance with the changes in global market. Kerala Tourism has been exploring new media as a key platform and has witnessed the reach and response to it,” he noted.



Terming the ICTT as “the gateway to improve our social media presence”, he said it would eventually enhance the tourism sector.



The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Hibi Eden, MLA for Ernakulam, Dr Venu V, Principal Secretary - Tourism, Government of Kerala and P. Bala Kiran, Director - Tourism, Government of Kerala.



Dr. Venu V launched the twitter campaign #Kerala #IndiaForBeginners on the sidelines of the event while Bala Kiran launched the Facebook campaign during the inaugural ceremony.



“Kerala Tourism has always been in the forefront as we were the first tourist destination to start a website. Later, we spread our presence to other social media platforms. The technology platforms are gently stronger. Hence we need to redesign and reengineer to cater the demands of guests,” Dr Venu said.



Bala Kiran noted that the social media platforms would help to create buzz for promoting new destinations.



“The tourism sector concentrates mostly on the southern part of the state. But we need to focus on the northern parts as well. The technology platforms can be used for promoting creating buzz about new destinations,” said Bala Kiran



Eden said international tourists are keen to experience the authentic and local feel of a place. “The initiative of ‘Responsible Tourism’ is a much-appreciated effort as it gives them the local flavor. Such initiatives can be easily spread out to the world through the world of social media,” he further added.



