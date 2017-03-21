Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Kerala Tourism flags off 4th edition of Kerala Blog Express Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran flagged off the fourth edition of Kerala Blog Express (KBE), the Kerala Tourism initiative under which 30 influential travel bloggers from across the globe will explore the state and pen down their experiences, reported The New Indian Express. “KBE is an innovation we pioneered. We will continue to raise the bar for tourism marketing in the future,” he said.



Flagged off from Kochi, the KBE will take travel writers hailing from 29 countries to Alappuzha, Kumarakom, Thekkady, Munnar, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod before reaching Thiruvananthapuram, its final destination, on April 3. The initiative aims at presenting the state as a must-visit tourist destination to a wider, international audience. Wishing the bloggers a wonderful trip, Surendran said the initiative had augmented Kerala’s image on the tourism map and helped sustain the tempo of tourism growth, a sector crucial to the state’s economy.



The bloggers were selected via voting. Besides UK, Germany, Italy and Spain, travel writers from Moldova and Gibraltar are also travelling in KBE-4. Dipanshu Goyal from New Delhi is the sole Indian writer in the posse of travellers, while Carla Mota from Portugal is the most experienced blogger, having travelled around 82 countries. Most of the bloggers are visiting India for the first time. (Source: The New Indian Express)

