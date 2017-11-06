Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Kerala Tourism in association with HolidayIQ launches #GoKerala campaign The Tourism Department of Kerala has launched a unique marketing campaign “#GoKerala” in association with HolidayIQ in order to promote state tourism. #GoKerala campaign is a content led, multiple platform campaign with a dedicated microsite, integrated touchpoints and targeted reach. The experiential campaign, unlike traditional marketing campaigns, is completely powered by the holiday experiences and reviews of authentic travellers across the country.



Speaking about the campaign, P. Bala Kiran, IAS, Director, Kerala Tourism and Managing Director, Kannur International Airport said, "Kerala Tourism has always sought new and innovative marketing avenues to build Kerala as the top tourism brand and destination. Hence, we are excited to partner with HolidayIQ where they have provided an innovative concept to invite real travellers with varying preferences from their vast travel community to experience the beauty and hospitality of Kerala & Kerala Tourism department.”



“A holiday itinerary, specially curated by Kerala Tourism and HolidayIQ, will show these travellers a Kerala beyond its backwaters & mere honeymoon destination to being a wholesome family destination - a true taste of God's own country,” Bala Kiran further added.



Speaking on the occasion, Rohit Rawal, Head of Brand Solutions, HolidayIQ said, “With the #GoKerala campaign, we have a unique opportunity to showcase Kerala in a fresh light, as experienced and authenticated by real travellers. We are grateful to Kerala Tourism, for showing faith in the HolidayIQ platform's ability to lead this content-led campaign, while giving the travellers an experience of a lifetime.”



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter