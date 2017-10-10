Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Kerala Tourism launches Continuous Tourist Survey 2017-20 To accelerate the growth of tourism in Kerala, the Department of Tourism has launched a three-year long Continuous Tourist Survey 2017-20 (CTS). This is a sample survey intended to study in depth the interest of tourists, their age and demographic details, reasons for visit and nature of tours undertaken. A mobile application will be used by the enumerators of M/s Datamation Consultants to collect various details. The survey will cover not only tourist destinations but also hotels, house boats, home stays, ayurveda centers, restaurants, tour operators etc.



During 2010-13, Kerala Tourism had conducted a similar Continuous Tourist Survey (CTS). One of the key findings of that survey was that a foreign tourist stays an average of 18 days in Kerala, while spending Rs. 81,000 on average. The Tourism Department is regularly collecting month-wise statistics of foreign as well as domestic tourists visiting Kerala, through the Statistical Investigators of Economics and Statistics Department in census method from all accommodation units in the state.



The Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran, said, “Through the data obtained from the survey, the Tourism Department will evaluate the growth of tourism. The survey will provide us an accurate picture of tourists, likes and dislikes and help us to plan accordingly.” He added that Kerala has seen an increase foreign tourist arrivals by 50%, by 2021.



Speaking about the growing popularity of Kerala as a tourism destination, Dr. Venu.V, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala stated, “With over 1 million foreign tourists and 13.1 million domestic tourist arrivals, Kerala has been witnessing tremendous growth in tourist traffic since the last couple of years. Kerala has now become a trendsetter in the Indian tourism industry and we will work to ensure that tourism continues to grow.”



According to, P. Bala Kiran, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala: With survey reports generated periodically, Kerala Tourism will plan innovative projects, new policies and marketing strategies. We request the cooperation of stakeholders from the tourism industry, and also the support of foreign and domestic tourists visiting Kerala for the successful completion of the survey.”



The survey is conducted in collaboration with M/s Datamation Consultants, selected through a transparent tender process. The Government of India will provide financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakhs, for the survey.



