 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Inbound / Domestic News Details

INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS

Friday, 30 December, 2016, 13 : 00 PM [IST]

Krackerjack Karnival’s 11th edition from Feb 18-19 in Gurugram
By TBM Staff | New Delhi
Promising a complete family celebration the 11th Krackerjack Karnival in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR will be organised from February 18-19, 2017 from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm at the Oysters Beach Water Park.

The event promises to bring together some endless enthralling activities which will keep one engaged in learning new skills like robotics, aero-modeling and some best performing artists from diverse fields such as theatre, music, acrobatics, dance etc. together.

The little ones will also look forward to the presence of their favorite characters like Chhota Bheem dancing and clicking pictures with them. The event promises whole lot of other activities like adventure sports, rock climbing, zip lining and shopping with more than 150 exhibitors showcasing products and services.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd