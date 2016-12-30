Krackerjack Karnival’s 11th edition from Feb 18-19 in Gurugram

Promising a complete family celebration the 11th
Krackerjack Karnival in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR will be organised from
February 18-19, 2017 from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm at the Oysters Beach Water
Park.
The event promises to bring together some endless enthralling
activities which will keep one engaged in learning new skills like
robotics, aero-modeling and some best performing artists from diverse
fields such as theatre, music, acrobatics, dance etc. together.
The
little ones will also look forward to the presence of their favorite
characters like Chhota Bheem dancing and clicking pictures with them.
The event promises whole lot of other activities like adventure sports,
rock climbing, zip lining and shopping with more than 150 exhibitors
showcasing products and services.