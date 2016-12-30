Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Krackerjack Karnival’s 11th edition from Feb 18-19 in Gurugram Promising a complete family celebration the 11th Krackerjack Karnival in Gurugram, Delhi-NCR will be organised from February 18-19, 2017 from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm at the Oysters Beach Water Park.



The event promises to bring together some endless enthralling activities which will keep one engaged in learning new skills like robotics, aero-modeling and some best performing artists from diverse fields such as theatre, music, acrobatics, dance etc. together.



The little ones will also look forward to the presence of their favorite characters like Chhota Bheem dancing and clicking pictures with them. The event promises whole lot of other activities like adventure sports, rock climbing, zip lining and shopping with more than 150 exhibitors showcasing products and services.

