Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Lonely Planet recognises top destinations across the world Lonely Planet, at the 6th Lonely Planet India Travel Awards 2017 organised in Mumbai, recognised the top destinations and their respective contributions to global travel.



According to the Indiatoday.in report, destinations in India that won accolades for their contribution to tourism were: Karnataka (Best Destination for Culture), Maharashtra (Best Destination for Adventure), Madhya Pradesh (Best Destination for Wildlife), Himachal Pradesh (Best Destination for Family), Goa (Best Destination for Relaxation), Tamil Nadu (Best Destination for Value), Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh (Best Destination for Food & Drink), New Delhi (Best Destination for Shopping), Munnar - Kerala (Best Destination for Romance), Rajasthan (Best Destination for Indulgence) and Meghalaya (Best Emerging Destination).



Among the international destinations awarded were: Japan (Best Destination for Culture), New Zealand (Best Destination for Adventure), South Africa (Best Destination for Wildlife), Singapore (Best Destination for Family), Thailand (Best Destination for Relaxation), Malaysia (Best Destination for Value), Spain (Best Destination for Food & Drink), The USA (Best Destination for Shopping), Austria (Best Destination for Romance), France (Best Destination for Indulgence) and Iceland (Best Emerging Destination).



Switzerland, on the other hand, was voted as the choicest holiday destination for Indian tourists, reported The Times of India.





