Madame Tussauds adds Actress Madhubala to its gallery of figures

Madame Tussauds, Delhi today announced that a figure of 'Madhubala' from Bollywood's golden era is to join the stars at the attraction. This would be the 1st figure from the classical world of Indian cinema to be displayed at the attraction. The figure will be styled from her most admired 'Anarkali' character from the classic movie "Mughal-E-Azam". Guests to the attraction will be able to interact with the figure in the 'Bollywood zone' which will bring to life the classic age of Indian cinema in a fun and interactive way.



Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said, "We are glad to have the figure of Madhubala at Madame Tussauds Delhi , she still continues to rule the hearts of billions of fans in the nation.. We are sure that her magnetic beauty will attract her fans to click a selfie and relive a special moment with her and be transported back to the golden era of cinema."



Madhubala was a leading Indian film actress, who appeared in the classical films and has been highly regarded amongst the most influential personalities of Hindi cinema. Her mesmerising beauty was recognised globally when she was featured in one of the popular American Magazine's - Theatre Arts in 1952. In her brief lifetime, the famous actress attained huge success, which only a few have achieved. To honor her, a commemorative postage stamp featuring Madhubala was issued by the Indian Post in 2008.



