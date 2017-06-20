Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Madame Tussauds New Delhi to have singer Asha Bhosle’s wax statue Madame Tussauds New Delhi announced that legendary singing sensation Asha Bhosle will join the icons at the famed attraction. The figure will be displayed in the Bollywood music zone alongside other leading singers in an interactive themed environment. The zone will enable fans to sing and perform with their favourite stars. The team of experts from Madame Tussauds met with Asha Bhosle last year for the sitting session in Mumbai where over 150 specific measurements and images were taken.



On learning about her wax figure, Asha Bhosle excitedly remarked, “I am thrilled and humbled. Thank you to Madame Tussauds and my fans for considering me for this incredible honour. Having a wax figure is a completely ecstatic feeling and it’s a new experience for me. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank them for making it a unique and exciting experience. I am excited to see and meet my final figure when the attraction opens. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and is a rage across the world and I am looking forward to the launch and opening in Delhi.”



Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Asha Bhosle is one of the greatest singers of all times, so, her figure has been an obvious choice to be present at Madame Tussauds Delhi. She has admirers from all the generations and is loved by everyone for her contribution in the music fraternity. Announcing her figure at the attraction is exciting for us, and we are sure that this will give her fans many memories to carry home with lots of selfie moments with her."



