Maharashtra Tourism to establish Sarangkheda Fair as a global attraction

Maharashtra’s much awaited event-Sarangkheda
festival was organised by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation
(MTDC) for the first time in order to boost tourism in Nandurbar. The
festival witnessed the arrival of more than 2000 horses at its market
place which is also one of the largest horse fairs in the country. It
showcased horse dance show and powra, a tribal dance by the locals of
Nandurbar district which grabbed the eye-balls of the tourists.
MTDC
also organised a host of initiatives such as the Tourism Conclave,
Uttar Maharashtra Ratna Gaurav Puraskar and Horse Painting exhibition
which were inaugurated by Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis in the
presence of Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government
of Maharashtra; Valsa Nair Singh IAS, Principal Secretary Tourism and
Culture, Government of Maharashtra; Dr. K.H. Govinda Raj IAS, Managing
Director, MTDC; Satish Soni, Joint Managing Director, MTDC and Swati
Kale, General Manager, MTDC. The event witnessed huge participation of
local as well as national tourists.
Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra mentioned that
the government is committed to take the Sarangkheda horse fair to a
global platform and that the fair should become a brand on the lines of
Pushkar's camel fair. The Chief Minister and the Tourism Minister also
spoke about positioning Nandurbar as a tourist hub through Sarangkheda
Festival.
Rawal stated, “To give the state a further impetus in terms of
tourism, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and MTDC
organizes various festival like Ajanta Ellora Festival, Nagpur Festival,
Koradi Festival, Kalidas Festival and now the Sarangkheda Chetak
festival and many more. Sarangkheda Chetak Festival, which is a
500-year-old fair but, remained ignored for so many years. But now we
are committed to take it to a global platform through development of
infrastructure, marketing and branding.”
He further added that they also plan to have a horse museum for
tourists that will enlighten them about the various qualities of breed,
colour and marking, lifespan etc of horses. Through this initiative,
Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and MTDC aspires to
increase the financial and tourist footfall in Nandurbar district.
Singh added, “Sarangkheda Festival 2016 is an ideal platform to
attract tourists from other parts of Maharashtra and we are pleased to
be associated with this festival. MTDC also organised painting
exhibition and Tourism Conclave to help in boosting tourism in Nandurbar
District. The aim was to highlight the art, culture and various facets
of the destination. We also launched website for Nandurbar, a mobile
application and released a booklet containing information for tourists
visiting the region at the hands of Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.”
Dr. K.H. Govinda Raj IAS, Managing Director, MTDC, stated,
“Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2016 has witnessed horses coming from
various parts of the country. The festival displayed horses from states
like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Afghanistan, and Gujarat etc.
Nandurbar district has immense scope for tourism and we envisage to
boost tourist in this destination thorough Sarangkheda Chetak Festival.
From horse show to sports and dance performance, the 15 day festival has
a lot to offer.”