Maharashtra Tourism to establish Sarangkheda Fair as a global attraction Maharashtra's much awaited event-Sarangkheda festival was organised by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) for the first time in order to boost tourism in Nandurbar. The festival witnessed the arrival of more than 2000 horses at its market place which is also one of the largest horse fairs in the country. It showcased horse dance show and powra, a tribal dance by the locals of Nandurbar district which grabbed the eye-balls of the tourists.



MTDC also organised a host of initiatives such as the Tourism Conclave, Uttar Maharashtra Ratna Gaurav Puraskar and Horse Painting exhibition which were inaugurated by Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra; Valsa Nair Singh IAS, Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture, Government of Maharashtra; Dr. K.H. Govinda Raj IAS, Managing Director, MTDC; Satish Soni, Joint Managing Director, MTDC and Swati Kale, General Manager, MTDC. The event witnessed huge participation of local as well as national tourists.



Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra mentioned that the government is committed to take the Sarangkheda horse fair to a global platform and that the fair should become a brand on the lines of Pushkar's camel fair. The Chief Minister and the Tourism Minister also spoke about positioning Nandurbar as a tourist hub through Sarangkheda Festival.



Rawal stated, “To give the state a further impetus in terms of tourism, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and MTDC organizes various festival like Ajanta Ellora Festival, Nagpur Festival, Koradi Festival, Kalidas Festival and now the Sarangkheda Chetak festival and many more. Sarangkheda Chetak Festival, which is a 500-year-old fair but, remained ignored for so many years. But now we are committed to take it to a global platform through development of infrastructure, marketing and branding.”



He further added that they also plan to have a horse museum for tourists that will enlighten them about the various qualities of breed, colour and marking, lifespan etc of horses. Through this initiative, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra and MTDC aspires to increase the financial and tourist footfall in Nandurbar district.



Singh added, “Sarangkheda Festival 2016 is an ideal platform to attract tourists from other parts of Maharashtra and we are pleased to be associated with this festival. MTDC also organised painting exhibition and Tourism Conclave to help in boosting tourism in Nandurbar District. The aim was to highlight the art, culture and various facets of the destination. We also launched website for Nandurbar, a mobile application and released a booklet containing information for tourists visiting the region at the hands of Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.”



Dr. K.H. Govinda Raj IAS, Managing Director, MTDC, stated, "Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2016 has witnessed horses coming from various parts of the country. The festival displayed horses from states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Afghanistan, and Gujarat etc. Nandurbar district has immense scope for tourism and we envisage to boost tourist in this destination thorough Sarangkheda Chetak Festival. From horse show to sports and dance performance, the 15 day festival has a lot to offer."



