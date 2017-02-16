Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS MoT launches pre-loaded SIM Card for tourists arriving on E-visa Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, Government of India launched the initiative of the providing pre-loaded SIM Card to foreign tourists arriving on e-Visa here yesterday.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sharma said that this unique initiative will facilitate the foreign tourists in communicating with their acquaintances immediately after their arrival in India. The Minister presented the First Kit containing SIM to a representative of travel and tourism sector.



This initiative has been launched in association with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., (BSNL), wherein BSNL would distribute pre-loaded SIM Cards to foreign tourists arriving in India on e-Visa. This facility will be initially available in the Indira Gandhi International Airport (T3 Terminal), New Delhi and later cover remaining 15 international airports, where e-Visa facility is currently available.



To avail pre-loaded SIM Card, BSNL will collect e-Visa copy and the first page of passport from foreign tourists on arrival at the airport. This facility is only available for tourists arriving in India on e-Visa. SIM cards will be pre-loaded with a value of INR 50 talk time and 50 MB data and will be activated on immediate basis so as to enable them use this facility instantly.

