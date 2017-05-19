Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS MoT records 23.5% growth in FTA in April 2017 Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India (GoI) released the estimates of foreign tourist arrivals (FTA) for April 2017 according to the which the number of FTAs in April, 2017 were 7.40 lakh as compared to FTAs of 5.99 lakh in April, 2016 and 5.42 lakh in April, 2015. The growth rate in FTAs in April, 2017 over April, 2016 is 23.5% compared to 10.7% in April, 2016 over April, 2015.



FTAs during the period January-April 2017 were 35.85 lakh with a growth of 15.4%, as compared to the FTAs of 31.08 lakh with a growth of 10.1% in January- April 2016 over January- April 2015.



The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during April 2017 among the top 15 source countries was highest from Bangladesh (23.07%) followed by USA (10.65%), UK (10.51%), Germany (3.28%), Australia (3.15%), Malaysia (2.98%), China (2.95%), Sri Lanka (2.85%), Russian Fed. (2.78%), Canada (2.43%), France (2.33%), Japan (2.14%), Afghanistan (1.69%), Singapore (1.69%) and Nepal (1.61%).



The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India during April 2017 among the top 15 ports was highest at Delhi Airport (29.20%) followed by Mumbai Airport (15.48%), Haridaspur Land checkpost (12.88%), Chennai Airport (6.56%), Bengaluru Airport (5.67%), Kolkata Airport (5.01%), Cochin Airport (4.06%), Gede Rail Land checkpost (2.89%), Goa Airport (2.86%), Hyderabad Airport (2.60%), Ghojadanga land checkpost (1.69%), Ahmadabad Airport (1.35%), Trivandrum (1.34%), Tiruchirapalli Airport (1.31%) and Amritsar Airport (1.23%),



During April, 2017, total of 1.14 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 0.7 lakh during April 2016 registering a growth of 63.4%.



During January- April 2017, a total of 5.82 lakh tourist arrived on e-Tourist Visa as compared to 3.91 lakh during January-April 2016, registering a growth of 48.8% .



The percentage shares of top 15 source countries availing e-Tourist Visa facilities during April, 2017 were UK (21.6%), USA (10.2%), China (6.1%), Russian Fed (6.1%), France (5.1%), Germany (4.7%), Australia (4.0%), Canada (2.9%), Spain (2.7%), South Africa (2.7%), Korea (Rep.of) (2.6%), Thailand (2.3%), Malaysia (1.7%), Netherlands (1.7%) and Singapore (1.6%).



The percentage shares of top 15 ports in tourist arrivals on e-Tourist Visa during April, 2017 were New Delhi Airport (48.6%), Mumbai Airport (20.4%), Dabolim (Goa) Airport (7.2%), Bengaluru Airport (5.4%), Chennai Airport (5.1%), Kochi Airport (3.2%), Kolkata Airport (2.3%), Amritsar Airport (2.0%),Hyderabad Airport (1.9%), Trivandrum Airport (1.3%), Ahmadabad Airport (1.0%), Tirchy Airport (0.6%), Jaipur Airport (0.5%), Calicut Airport (0.1%)and Pune Airport(0.1%).



