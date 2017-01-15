Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS MTDC to strengthen Student Exchange Programs between India & Japan The Tourism Minister along with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) team visited The Toyo Junior High School where the school children made an excellent presentation on the World Heritage sites in Japan. MTDC also introduced children to various destinations, festivals and food culture in Maharashtra.



Jaykumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra stated, “We are honoured to be invited by the Mayor of Tanabe City. Our discussion with the Mayor focussed on several issues among the proposal by the President of Municipal Council, Dondaicha for sister city relationship with Tanabe City. We were overwhelmed with the efforts put in by the students of Toyo Junior High School and we look forward to continue cultural, tourism and other bilateral exchanges through student exchange programs between Tanabe and Dondaicha.”



Toyo Junior High School Principal Satake appreciated the efforts put by Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and promised to strengthen the ties further through the student exchange programs.



Dr. K.H Govinda Raj, MD, MTDC in his address to the Toyo Junior High School committee emphasised on the endeavours made by the students in presenting the show and that too in English and appreciated the efforts one has to make in mastering a foreign language like English, both to the Japanese and Indians.

