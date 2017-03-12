Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS MTPA India conductes five city roadshow Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) India conducted a five city roadshow in Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Kolkata from February 27 to March 4, 2017. The objective of the event was to offer Indian travel partners an opportunity to become acquainted with the destination and meet the hoteliers, DMCs and activity companies.



Sanjay Sondhi, Managing Director, OM Tourism said, “This Roadshow will serve as a great platform for the Indian tour operators to have a meaningful dialogue with the 23 suppliers from Mauritius that include hotels, DMCs and activity companies.



The Roadshow was led by Vivek Anand, Country Manager, MTPA India who said, “The response of the travel trade partners was amazing.” The objective of the Roadshow was to update the travel fraternity and help them forge business ties with the Mauritius suppliers. He added “We have seen a growth of 15% in Indian tourist arrivals last year, taking the number to 83,000. We are targeting 100,000 tourists in 2017, which is an increase of 20% over 2016. We expect a healthy growth in the MICE and Wedding segment and will be promoting Mauritius as a destination ‘Beyond the Beach’. More and more Indian travellers are planning to travel to the affordable luxury destination, Mauritius. We are getting enquiries for a few Indian weddings. Producers are also showing interest in shooting Bollywood movies in Mauritius.”



Anand, while describing the tagline “Mauritius- It’s a pleasure” said “Mauritius offers amazing activities for adventure lovers like sky diving, ziplining, quad biking, seakarting, submarine rides, helicopter tours and also a life time experience of walking with the lions. Rum and tea tasting tours are also gaining popularity among the tourists. Those who are sports minded, can enjoy a game of Golf at one of the many championship level courses in Mauritius. Indians, while in Mauritius, will definitely enjoy long drives, shopping, night life, delicious cuisine or simply rejuvenate themselves at the world class spas. Mauritius is a perfect MICE destination. Besides its natural splendour, the island has all the key facilities required for organising successful meetings, conferences and events. Luxurious hotel accommodation and DMCs geared towards providing all facilities required for large Indian weddings has made Mauritius a popular wedding destination.”



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter