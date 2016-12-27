Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS New Film Visa protocol by GoI to boost inbound tourism MoT highlights plans for 2017 With Union Cabinet approving the new Film Visa protocol for inbound film tourism, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India (GoI) hopes that the simplified and rationalised protocol will boost inbound into India for the niche segment.



“New protocols have been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) in the previous cabinet meeting and the system has been rationalised and made friendlier. The movie business today has a wide reach and speaks volume about the destination. Better Film Visa norms will further give a big boost to India tourism by opening it to new source markets and strengthening the image of the country,” said Vinod Zutshi, Secretary, MoT addressing the travel trade at the 5th Update and Outlook Meeting of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) India Chapter.



On the marketing front, MoT is currently running the Incredible India campaign in major inbound source markets through all important media channels, be it electronic, print and digital. The same will continue till June on both national and international media channels.



The domestic tourism campaign has also been restarted and is presently showcasing Indian Heritage Trail portraying 36 heritage monuments across India. New unique and novel advertising creatives on heritage trail will be added soon. More themes will be rolled out common to all states, confirmed Zutshi.



North East and Jammu and Kashmir is already being publicised through national media. February onwards more states will be added to promote awareness among the rapidly growing segment of domestic travellers. After making eight films on North East, Discovery channel will also be portraying films on MICE, medical, adventure and wildlife tourism in India.



Among the development initiatives, glass coaches will be deployed on Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley route in the state of Andhra Pradesh and in Kashmir on Banihal-Baramulla circuit by March 2017. The same will have big glass-window panes so that passengers are able to enjoy the view outside.



MoT will be organising the third edition of Bharat Parv from January 26-31, 2017, at Red Fort, New Delhi. The Ministry has also confirmed its participation at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention from January 7-9, 2017 at Bengaluru, Karnataka. "54 lakh non-resident Indians come down to India annually. Even though NRI arrivals are not counted in inbound tourism, nevertheless MoT plans to target this segment," he said.



