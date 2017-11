Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS NGT caps number of devotees visiting Vaishno Devi shrine each day to 50,000 New path to Vaishno Devi exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated cars will be opened from November 24 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday capped the number of devotees that will be allowed to visit Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir at 50,000 a day.



NGT said that once the limit for the day is reached, pilgrims will be stopped at Ardhkuwari or Katra town.



The green court also said that a new path to Vaishno Devi exclusively for pedestrians and battery-operated cars will be opened from November 24, 2017.



Source: PTI



