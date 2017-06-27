Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Nirvana Excursions expects quadruple business growth in FY2017 Nirvana Excursions, a full service travel agency is targeting four times growth in its business by the end of this financial year as compared to the last fiscal. Viren Batra, Co-Founder and CEO, Nirvana Excursions, said, “In FY2016 we served approximately 500 customers and looking at the growing demand among FITs and corporate travel segments, I predict our business to grow four times more than last year.”



Started four years ago, Nirvana Excursions offers all the travel related services like visa, tickets, hotel stays, etc. The company mainly focuses on FIT segments offering customised itineraries for outbound travel. “For us what customer wants is the priority. Our team has a lot of experience in terms of travelling and we share this experience with our customers to help them prepare an itinerary which will offer them a healthy travel experience,” said Batra.



Around 60% of the business for Nirvana Excursions comes from FIT segment followed by 40% from MICE. “As we prefer offering customised itineraries, FITs travel the most with us as they are interested in choosing their own way of travelling and we believe in delivering the same. For corporate entities, we are launching a website which will help them in preparing their itineraries online and get more detailed information on travel related inquires. In FY2017, Nirvana Excursions is focused on bringing in more corporate travellers and consolidate the FIT travel segment,” elaborated Batra.



Nirvana Excursions receives maximum bookings for South East Asia, Thailand, Macao, Sri Lanka and Europe from the top metro cities and Tier-II cities of India. The company also undertakes cruise bookings. Batra said, “We have not partnered up with any cruise line. We approach those cruise lines on which our customers want to travel and we book the packages accordingly. For cruising, Singapore and Hong Kong are the most popular destinations among our travellers.” Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter