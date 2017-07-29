Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Outbound Marketing & Punjab Tourism host Shivalik Adventure Drive Outbound Marketing Pvt Ltd, a representation company handling outsourced sales and marketing of international hotel chains and overseas tourism destinations recently forayed into the inbound sector first time by collaborating with Punjab Tourism as the title sponsor to host Shivalik Adventure Drive.



This initiative was undertaken to promote adventure tourism in Punjab. The two-day event was flagged off on July 8, 2017 by the Tourism Minister - Navjot Singh Sidhu.



The 4*4 had 60 participants from different parts of the country who started their round from New Chandigarh (Mullahpur). It was a 10 km loop and took 4 hours to complete. The participants finished the day by noon. The evening wound up with a dinner at Mohali Golf Range. It was a casual event for participants and the organisers to let their hair down and discuss their histrionics of the day. The evening concluded with a lucky draw.



Outbound Marketing Pvt Ltd sponsored the prizes for the event: the first prize was a 3 + 1 nights stay at The Meydan Hotel and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai; the second prize was a three nights stay at the Swiss Belinn Hotel and the third prize was a three nights stay at the Swiss BelHotel, Indonesia; the fourth prize was a two nights stay at Melia Hotels International, Kuala Lumpur; and the fifth prize was a two nights stay at Melia Hotels International, Dubai. Sanjay Sondhi, Joint Managing Director, Outbound Marketing Pvt Ltd, presented the prizes to the lucky winners.



On July 9, 2017, the drive commenced from the Mirzapur Rest House and looped around the forested area. Extreme caution was taken to not damage the forests. The challenge finished back at the Rest House and a wholesome Punjabi meal was served to one and all. An appropriate end to two days of off-roading, grease and grime being the predominant flavour.



