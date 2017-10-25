Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Punjab Government to revive 19-year old Ashoka Hotel Project According to The Tribune report, Punjab Government has decided to revive its 19-year old three-star Ashoka Hotel Project. The tourism department has floated tenders for the project proposing to complete the project on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The broad scope of work is building of the hotel complex along with a coffee shop, indoor activity zone, food court and a banquet facility on a plot measuring 5.25 acres. The India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ITDC) had entered into an agreement with the Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on July 7, 1998, for setting up and operating a quality hotel at Anandpur Sahib having 51% and 49% of equity shareholding, respectively. The hotel was supposed to have 20 rooms with a multi-cuisine restaurant. The land for the purpose was to be provided by the state government on lease for 99 years.



Soon after the construction work was started on the site only to be abandoned two years later in 2000 as the ITDC started disinvestment. Though the structural and civil work of the hotel property was completed, nothing was done to take up external development, interiors, finishing and furnishing work since then. The tourism department had started negotiations with private entrepreneurs three years ago in 2014, but nothing could materialise in this regard. Local MLA and Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh said with the new hotel in the town, the long pending demand of visitors to Takht Kesgarh Sahib from different parts of the country and abroad for a quality accommodation would be fulfilled. He added that all pending projects in the state would be completed soon.



Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.



Weekly e-Newsletter