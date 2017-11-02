Punjab to tap medical tourism sector: Navjot Singh Sidhu

As per the Hindustan Times report, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Government of Punjab on Wednesday said the government has prepared a roadmap to tap potential of medical tourism sector which will give a boost to the state economy by employment generation and attracting investments. Announcing setting up of tourism council, he said a medical tourism policy on the lines of cultural policy would be presented to Capt. Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab, for approval.





“Vast potential in medical tourism would be harnessed as the sector has enormous possibilities to propel growth of Punjab,” Sidhu said here. “World-class hospitals such as CMC, DMC, Fortis, Max, and Apollo would act as catalyst to make state lead in the field of medical tourism and upcoming hospitals like AIIMS and Tata Cancer will fasten the pace.”



