Revenues from Casinos doubled in last three years: Goa CM

The revenue from the Casino industry in Goa for the government has more
than doubled in the last three years. While responding to questions in
the Goa Assembly related to the Casino industry, Manohar Parrikar said
that the revenue earnings from the Casino industry has increased from
Rs 78.62 cr in 2014 to Rs 161.96 cr in 2016.
He said that there was no proof to show that there is any
relationship between crimes in Goa and Casino industry. Giving numbers,
Chief Minister said that there has been marked decline in the crime
reported in the State in the last few years.
The CM’s response is significant in the light of his
government’s move to introduce a new Casino Policy for the State in the
ongoing Monsoon session.