Revenues from Casinos doubled in last three years: Goa CM The revenue from the Casino industry in Goa for the government has more than doubled in the last three years. While responding to questions in the Goa Assembly related to the Casino industry, Manohar Parrikar said that the revenue earnings from the Casino industry has increased from Rs 78.62 cr in 2014 to Rs 161.96 cr in 2016.



He said that there was no proof to show that there is any relationship between crimes in Goa and Casino industry. Giving numbers, Chief Minister said that there has been marked decline in the crime reported in the State in the last few years.



The CM’s response is significant in the light of his government’s move to introduce a new Casino Policy for the State in the ongoing Monsoon session.

