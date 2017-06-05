Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS SAT to launch seventh edition of Learn SA across 17 Indian cities in July South African Tourism (SAT) will launch the seventh edition of its annual e-learning programme, Learn South Africa (SA) in India across 17 cities, next month. The aim of the training programme is to equip the travel agents with the best tools and tips to sell South Africa in the Indian market.



The 2017 edition of Learn SA will have new and useful sessions that will aim at ensuring a profitable South Africa business and repeat customers for travel agents who attend the training.



Travel agents participating in the programme will stand the chance of being invited to participate in marketing activities supported by SAT, provided they display high interest levels and strong potential. The registration for the programme is free and travel agents are encouraged to sign up multiple participants.

