Trade News Inbound/ Domestic News Outbound News Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS SAT to launch seventh edition of Learn SA in association with TAAI across 17 Indian cities in July South African Tourism (SAT) in association with Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) will launch the seventh edition of its annual e-learning programme, Learn South Africa (SA) in India across 17 cities, next month from July 6 to 29. The aim of the training programme is to equip the travel agents with the best tools and tips to sell South Africa in the Indian market.



The schedule shall cover Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India starting from Mumbai, Rajkot, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Indore, Nagpur, Pune and Goa. Mumbai and Delhi will host 2 sessions each.



"The training shall be open to all travel agents and professionals across the country who are already selling SA or have a potential to promote the destination to tourist. This shall be offered free of cost to the entire trade, so as to promote the destination and also to ensure continuous education and updates on tourism products”, stated Jay Bhatia, National Treasurer, TAAI.



The 2017 edition of Learn SA will have new and useful sessions that will aim at ensuring a profitable South Africa business and repeat customers for travel agents who attend the training.



Travel agents participating in the programme will stand the chance of being invited to participate in marketing activities supported by South African Tourism, provided they display high interest levels and strong potential. The registration for the programme is free and travel agents are encouraged to sign up multiple participants.

