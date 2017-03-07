 
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Advisory Board  |  Archives  |  Feedback  
Trade News
Inbound/ Domestic News
Outbound News
 
Home Inbound / Domestic News Details

INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS

Tuesday, 07 March, 2017, 14 : 00 PM [IST]

Shigmo festivities to begin in Goa from March 14
By TBM Staff | Mumbai
Goa’s biggest religious Hindu festival, Shigmo, will kick-start on March 14 and will continue in various rural parts of Goa, spanning over a fortnight, with different days earmarked for celebrations in different areas. The float parade will begin at Ponda on March 14, 2017. Panaji will witness the float parade on March 18, 2017. The float parade will end in Pernem and Sanquelim on March 27, 2017.

Thousands of tourists are expected to visit the state to witness the Shigmo parades. The Shigmo parades are known for demonstrating the essence of Goa’s favorite spring festival on the streets all across the state.
 
Post Your commentsPOST YOUR COMMENT
Comments
* Name :      
* Email :    
  Website :  
     
Receive the best of Travel content in your mailbox.
Enter your e-mail ID for our
Weekly e-Newsletter
   
HOME    ABOUT US    CONTACT US    DISCLAIMER    SITE MAP    ARCHIVES
© Copyright 2015 Saffron Synergies Pvt Ltd