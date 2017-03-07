Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Shigmo festivities to begin in Goa from March 14 Goa’s biggest religious Hindu festival, Shigmo, will kick-start on March 14 and will continue in various rural parts of Goa, spanning over a fortnight, with different days earmarked for celebrations in different areas. The float parade will begin at Ponda on March 14, 2017. Panaji will witness the float parade on March 18, 2017. The float parade will end in Pernem and Sanquelim on March 27, 2017.



Thousands of tourists are expected to visit the state to witness the Shigmo parades. The Shigmo parades are known for demonstrating the essence of Goa’s favorite spring festival on the streets all across the state.



