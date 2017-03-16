Home Inbound / Domestic News Details INBOUND / DOMESTIC NEWS Shreya Ghoshal’s wax figure to debut at Madame Tussauds Delhi Madame Tussauds Delhi adds to its iconic grouping of Bollywood heavy weights with a new wax figure of Shreya Ghoshal. Created in a distinctive singing pose, the world renowned playback singer will now give her fans an opportunity to interact with her figure when the highly anticipated attractions opens at Regal Palace, in the heart of Delhi in 2017.



Delighted with such a prestigious position, Shreya Ghoshal, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of history here at Madame Tussauds, and it is an honour to be featured among such talented stars, artists, historians and renowned celebrities. To be immortalised forever is a fabulous feeling. With its brilliant concept, Madame Tussauds has always been famous for bringing joy all across the world.”



Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are pleased to unveil Shreya’s figure in the Delhi attraction. She is one of the most loved singers of today’s generation. We are excited to see our visitors sing along with her. She was one of the most requested figures for us to include in the attraction, and we are delighted to be able to honour those fans with this wax figure. Moving forward, we will be announcing many more popular figures that will be included within Madame Tussauds Delhi – so watch this space.”

